U.S. markets close in 1 hour 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,181.43
    +16.77 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,309.27
    +176.24 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,657.20
    +23.69 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,253.83
    +5.54 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.26
    -0.43 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,783.40
    +7.40 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    26.51
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2002
    -0.0013 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5840
    -0.0080 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3907
    +0.0019 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.2700
    -0.0350 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,373.59
    +3,130.88 (+5.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,460.92
    +55.61 (+3.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,039.30
    +116.13 (+1.68%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' heads to Nintendo Switch on June 25th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After initially coming out on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC last year and then making its way to the new current-generation consoles in March, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is about to make the jump to Nintendo Switch this summer. The remaster will hit Nintendo's portable console on June 25th, Activision announced on Wednesday. With Mario Golf: Super Rush releasing on the same day, Switch fans will have plenty to play through the start of the summer.

While you won't find all the graphical bells and whistles developer Vicarious Visions added to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S release of THPS 1 and 2, the Switch version will include both online and two-player local multiplayer. That means you can look forward to recreating the games of HORSE you played with your friends back in the day. 

Recommended Stories

  • Uber users in the UK can reserve a premium ride a month in advance

    Uber Reserve is initially available in London, Manchester, Bristol and Bath.

  • Tech Selloff Sweeps Across Stocks; Dollar Climbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Volatility gripped financial markets as a rout in some of the largest tech companies dragged down stocks. The dollar rose.Megacaps such Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. sent the Nasdaq 100 slumping, while the S&P 500 pared losses amid gains in commodity, financial and industrial shares. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen rattled markets with a comment economists regarded as self evident -- that rates will likely rise as government spending ramps up and the economy responds with faster growth. Later in the day, Yellen said she wasn’t predicting or recommending rate hikes.The debate on whether government spending could boost inflation comes at a time when stock valuations are hovering near the highest levels in two decades. Hedge funds have been bailing from equities at a pace not seen since the financial crisis, while shares have struggled to gain traction despite blowout corporate earnings.“We’ve had this spectacular run-up, and I think we’ve seen momentum just run out of steam,” said Fiona Cincotta, senior financial markets analyst at City Index. “Despite earnings being encouraging, they haven’t managed to push those indices higher. Moving out of growth and into cyclicals is the place we’re going to have more movement.”Earlier Tuesday, a sharp drop in equity futures left traders scrambling for an explanation. Some of them speculated on military tensions between China and Taiwan, Singapore’s tougher coronavirus restrictions and Ferrari NV’s decision to postpone financial targets.Investors also monitored the latest economic readings, with the U.S. trade deficit widening to a new record in March. Meanwhile, a senior White House economic aide demurred on the question of whether President Joe Biden will nominate Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second four-year term, saying the decision on selecting the next central bank chief will come after a thorough “process.”Here are some key events to watch this week:U.S. ADP employment change is due WednesdayChicago Fed President Charles Evans gives a virtual speech at an event hosted by Bard College on Wednesday. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester gives a virtual speech to the Boston Economic ClubBank of England rate decision ThursdayThe April U.S. employment report is released on FridayThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 4 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 fell 1.85%The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changedThe MSCI World index fell 0.8%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%The euro fell 0.4% to $1.2017The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3887The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 109.29 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 1.58%Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to -0.24%Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 0.79%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.3% to $66 a barrelGold futures fell 0.7% to $1,779 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Prices for Asia as India Battles Virus

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia lowered oil prices for customers in its main market of Asia as a surge in coronavirus cases crimps demand in India, the world’s third-largest crude importer.The kingdom’s state energy firm, Saudi Aramco, reduced pricing for June shipments to the continent by between 10 and 30 cents per barrel.The key Arab Light grade for Asia was cut to $1.70 a barrel above the benchmark from $1.80 for May. That’s the first reduction in official selling prices for the grade since December, signaling weakness in Asian oil markets.The reductions had been anticipated in the market. Aramco had been expected to lower Arab Light’s premium by 20 cents, according to a Bloomberg survey of seven traders and refiners.Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow members of OPEC+ to be cautious as the group eases supply cuts started last year when the pandemic was hammering energy markets. The 23-nation cartel plans to increase daily output by just over 2 million barrels through to July, beginning with 600,000 this month. That would still leave production roughly 5 million barrels a day below pre-pandemic levels.Aramco raised pricing to the U.S. by 20 cents a barrel for all grades. The nation is adding jobs amid economic growth and a push for widespread vaccinations. The company cut pricing for all shipments to Northwestern Europe and the Mediterranean, where efforts to bolster the economy and ease lockdowns have met with mixed results.Brent crude has climbed almost 35% this year, closing in on $70 a barrel as vaccination rollouts enable the U.S., Europe and some other major economies to reopen. Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said on Tuesday he’s more optimistic about the outlook for oil.Still, the pandemic has rapidly worsened in India since the start of April. The country is now reporting around 400,000 cases every day.Most Middle Eastern countries set monthly prices as a premium or discount to a benchmark. Aramco’s OSPs serve as a bellwether for oil markets and often lead the pricing trend in the region. Abu Dhabi issued its first OSP based on trading in crude futures this month, a step in its efforts to establish its oil as the regional benchmark.(Updates with pricing for the U.S. and Europe in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nasdaq ends sharply lower in tech sell-off

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Tuesday as investors dumped megacap growth stocks to seek shelter in more defensive parts of the market, amid concerns on rising interest rate and uncertainty over an upcoming jobs report. Highly valued technology-related companies including Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc sold off across the board, with Apple falling the most by 3.54%.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St set to rise on growth stocks bounce, strong ADP data

    Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Wednesday as megacap stocks bounced from a steep sell-off in the previous session, while a survey showed a solid rise in private jobs in April. Technology-related companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc , Tesla Inc and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.4% and 1.3% in premarket trading. Value stocks, that stand to benefit more from economic recovery, also gained, with oil major Chevron Corp adding 1.1%, lender Goldman Sachs Group Inc up 0.3% and heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc gaining 0.5%.

  • Kevin O’Leary on cryptocurrency: ‘I don’t own random ETFs with blood coin in them’

    It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.

  • As dogecoin extends record rise, Galaxy’s Novogratz says ‘it’s dangerous being a speculator’ in the crypto

    Wealthy investor Mike Novogratz says that the run-up in dogecoin is a reflection of the disenchantment of younger investors in the current state of financial markets and the economy and cautioned that trying to bet on the parody coin at these current levels is dangerous.

  • Complaints about mortgage servicers are soaring as millions of Americans still can’t make their monthly payments

    A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.

  • Crypto Mania Sends Doge Soaring, Crashes Robinhood Token Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are piling back into some of the fringe corners of the cryptocurrency world, with the frenzy sending Dogecoin surging more than 50% again and crashing Robinhood’s trading app.Other so-called altcoins also took off, with Dash spiking 18% over a 24-hour period through the European morning on Wednesday and Ethereum Classic rising almost 45%. In the world of DeFi, tokens such as Force DAO and Tierion surged more than 1,000% on Tuesday, according to CoinMarketCap.com data. Meanwhile, Robinhood said it resolved earlier issues with crypto trading on its platform.“You have money looking for a home and this is one of those areas of the market where there is speculation happening, there is significant appreciation happening in a short period of time,” said Chad Oviatt, director of investment management at Huntington Private Bank. “You get that excitement there.”The rallies defied easy explanation and continued a trend that’s seen the value of all digital tokens surge past $2.3 trillion. Doge, created as a joke in 2013, has been used in marketing gimmicks -- the latest by the Oakland A’s baseball team, which offered two seats to games this week for 100 Dogecoin. The Gemini crypto exchange backed by Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss said it now supports Doge, and will soon enable trading of it.Dogecoin’s red-hot advance from around 0.002 cents a year ago -- when it was worth about $300 million -- has captured the interest of many on Wall Street. It’s even caught the attention of the Federal Reserve -- the central bank’s chairman last week answered “some of the asset prices are high” when asked if things like GameStop Corp.’s and Dogecoin’s supercharged rallies created threats to financial stability.As a sign of Dogecoin’s rising popularity, the Robinhood app is among the top 10 downloads at the Apple App Store. Meanwhile, Coinbase Global, the largest U.S. crypto exchange -- which doesn’t offer Doge trading -- saw its shares fall 4.6% Tuesday, its lowest close since its market debut last month.“It’s pretty amazing that something that started out as a joke has become so popular,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co.Though interest in digital assets has picked up in recent months as more traditional firms who were long hesitant to the crypto space warm up to cryptocurrencies, it’s alternative coins that have captured the most attention in recent days. Bitcoin has taken a backseat following record-setting rallies from Ether and Doge, wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda.“The Dogecoin bubble should have popped by now, but institutional interest is trying to take advantage of this momentum and that could support another push higher,” he said in a note. “Dogecoin is surging because many cryptocurrency traders do not want to miss out on any buzz that stems from Elon Musk’s hosting of Saturday Night Live.”Elsewhere, a new Ether ETF trading in Canada called the CI Galaxy Ethereum ETF (ETHX) broke its record volume on Tuesday. It’s up more than 20% in the first two days of the week.Bitcoin rose modestly on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak. It was up 0.8% to $55,213 as of 9:29 a.m. in London on Wednesday.Meanwhile, many -- including famed crypto investor Mike Novogratz -- have warned that the rallies could be unsustainable. Novogratz, chief executive officer of Galaxy Digital Holdings, said recently he’d be “very, very worried” were one of his friends to invest in Doge.“It seems that investors are careening from one hot dot to another, like a pinball game,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “My sense is this speculative wave will suffer the same fate as the GME and other Robinhood ‘flash-in-the-pan’ stocks. Cryptocurrencies may have become a new asset class, like precious metals, but surges such as these seem unsustainable.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Warren Buffett just sounded the alarm on inflation — here are 8 ways to be ready

    Prices are on the rise, but there are ways you can lessen the impact on your wallet.

  • Robinhood goes bust just as Dogecoin goes boom

    The trading app experienced issues with crypto trading, and users are furious.

  • Caesars stock spikes after execs say ‘weekends in Las Vegas are sold out for the foreseeable future’

    Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares spiked in after-hours trading Tuesday after the casino company revealed another big loss in the first quarter, but outlined a strong rebound in the works in Las Vegas.

  • Dogecoin Sets New Records As Rally Continues

    Dogecoin managed to settle above $0.60 and made an attempt to settle above $0.70.

  • The first thing people like Warren Buffett ask when you offer them something

    In one of the more light-hearted moments of Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholders meeting on Saturday, Ajit Jain, vice chairman of Insurance Operations, was asked if he'd be willing to underwrite the insurance to cover Elon Musk's SpaceX mission to Mars, assuming Musk asked.

  • Biden Tax Rule Would Rip Billions From Big Fortunes at Death

    (Bloomberg) -- Jeff Bezos has an ex-wife, a girlfriend, four children and billions of reasons to watch whether Joe Biden’s tax overhaul wins congressional approval.The Amazon.com Inc. founder’s heirs may have to pay more than $36 billion if the president succeeds in closing a loophole that helps the rich transfer much of their fortunes tax-free at death.Under current rules, whoever inherits the Amazon shares Bezos bought in 1994 for $10,000, worth $180 billion today, will receive a so-called step-up in basis, wiping out any capital gains tax liability. Biden’s plan would close that loophole and apply the top capital gains tax immediately when assets transfer to wealthy heirs. If the rate increases -- it’s 20% for holdings like Bezos’s, and Biden has called for boosting it to 39.6% -- the eventual tax bill would too.For Bill and Melinda Gates, who announced on Monday that they would be divorcing, a change in the step-up rule might be less costly. The Gates fortune, valued at $145.8 billion, is older, and they’ve already sold or donated much of their stake in Microsoft Corp. But $26 billion of Microsoft shares remain, and it isn’t clear how the couple will manage their assets in a split.Congress estimates that stepping up the tax basis of inherited assets costs the government about $43 billion a year. Ending that practice and raising the rate would amount to the biggest curb on dynastic wealth in decades, altering an American economic landscape dominated by a few wealthy families. An Amazon spokesman didn’t respond to emailed questions about Bezos’s shares.Read More: How the ‘Step Up’ in Inheritance Taxes Would Work: QuickTakeThe proposals are far from becoming law, even though Democrats control both houses of Congress, as they threaten wealthy donors to both political parties who have lobbied against them. But proponents say getting rid of the step-up rule, known to estate planners as the Angel of Death loophole, is crucial to achieving Biden’s vision of tax fairness. Otherwise, economists project that the proposed increase in the top capital gains tax rate would further encourage holding assets until death, decreasing revenue for the Treasury.The step-up rule allows investors to pass on assets to heirs virtually tax-free, raising the taxable value of a property to its fair market value at the time it is inherited. A beneficiary who inherits a house worth $1 million purchased for $100,000 two decades earlier would have no capital gains. If she later sells for $1.5 million, she only pays tax on $500,000. The rule also applies to Amazon shares, which have risen more than 200,000% since a 1997 public offering, as well as other appreciated assets.The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan arm of Congress, estimates that untaxed capital gains on inherited assets run into the hundreds of billions of dollars a year. About half of unrealized gains belong to the wealthiest 1%, according to an analysis of data in the Federal Reserve Board’s Survey of Consumer Finances. And unrealized and accrued capital gains account for about 40% of the wealth of the top 1%, the Fed data show.The step-up rule has been criticized as a government-subsidized engine for amassing dynastic fortunes and a cause for widening economic inequality. Even some prominent estate planners say the provision -- enacted a century ago to avoid double taxation at a time when the estate tax had few exemptions -- has outlived that original purpose.Billionaires’ lawyers have developed sophisticated strategies to avoid the estate tax, making the step-up allowance an unalloyed boon. “It’s an enormous loophole,” said Jonathan Blattmachr, a trusts and estates lawyer and senior adviser at Pioneer Wealth Partners, a financial advisory firm for high-net-worth clients and family offices.Republicans and some business organizations have criticized the Biden proposal. A study by Ernst & Young commissioned by the Family Business Estate Tax Coalition predicted that eliminating the step-up rule could cost tens of thousands of jobs a year and cut $10 billion from annual gross domestic product.Opponents of the plan say the burden would largely be avoided by the ultra-wealthy, who can afford sophisticated estate planning, and fall instead on small businesses and family farms, which might have to be sold to pay tax bills.“Repealing step-up could have a dramatic impact on small manufacturers across the country, potentially requiring families to liquidate businesses, leverage assets, or lay off employees to cover the tax hit,” said Chris Netram, vice president of tax and domestic economic policy at the National Association of Manufacturers, which supported President Donald Trump’s 2017 tax cuts.Biden’s plan addressed some of those concerns by sparing the first $1 million in inherited appreciated assets from capital gains taxes and by exempting family farms and small businesses in cases where heirs continue to operate them.The plan has been cheered by progressives, who have long called for an end to the preferential treatment given to capital gains. Frank Clemente, executive director of Americans for Tax Fairness, an advocacy group allied with labor unions, said the gap between taxes on labor and capital is fundamentally unfair and the administration’s plan simply seeks to “tax wealth like work.”“Our two-tier tax code, with one code for working-class Americans, and another full of special breaks for the people at the very top, has destroyed public confidence in our tax structure that must be fixed,” said New Jersey Democrat Bill Pascrell, chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Oversight. “This loophole is one of the chief causes of a broken system.”A version of Biden’s plan was floated by President Barack Obama in 2015, but it died in a Republican-controlled Congress.Any substantial change to the step-up rule could upend financial planning for America’s richest families, including the techniques they use to avoid incurring capital gains for decades.“To the extent to which there is ability to work around the policy, that’s in large part a policy choice,” said Chye-Ching Huang, executive director of the Tax Law Center at New York University School of Law. “There are ways to draft and implement it so it doesn’t allow for large, inefficient tax shelters.”Currently, wealthy people who need cash can take out loans using stock as collateral, rather than selling shares, which would trigger a tax bill. The technique allows billionaires to fund their lifestyles, then pass their assets to their heirs without ever realizing capital gains.Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle Corp. who purchased Hawaii’s sixth-largest island in 2012, had $17.5 billion of stock pledged to such loans as of September, figures in a company disclosure show. The strategy has also been used by Elon Musk, the world’s second-richest person, and Sumner Redstone, the former chairman of Viacom Inc. who died in August. If the step-up rule changes, capital gains taxes on the assets of these billionaires would be triggered by death.When Apple Inc. cofounder Steve Jobs died in 2011, his $10 billion fortune was relatively paltry compared with today’s tech billionaires. But a step-up in basis proved valuable nonetheless.Jobs’ biggest holding was in Walt Disney Co., which gave him shares in connection with its 2006 purchase of Pixar, the animation studio Jobs had bought from filmmaker George Lucas two decades earlier. By the time Jobs died, his Disney shares were worth $4.5 billion, and his shares of Apple, stemming from a 2003 stock grant, were worth about $2.1 billion.Between the two holdings, there were at least $5 billion of untaxed capital gains at the time of his death, meaning the step-up in basis could have saved his family more than $750 million in taxes, a review of corporate filings shows. Jobs’ fortune passed to his wife Laurene Powell Jobs, whose wealth has since swelled to $22 billion, making her the world’s 80th richest person, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.A spokesperson for Laurene Powell Jobs, who would have inherited any Apple shares at a stepped-up price, didn’t respond to a request for comment.The nation’s wealthiest families have spent millions of dollars lobbying Congress in recent years to blunt attempts to increase taxes on inherited wealth, and those efforts have often paid off.Members of the Mars family, who built an empire on candy and pet care, helped lead the fight against the estate tax during George W. Bush’s presidency and have lobbied against efforts to increase taxes on inherited wealth since, according to congressional records.When Forrest Mars Jr. died in 2016, he left his heirs a fortune worth more than $25 billion. Today, six family members are among the world’s 500 richest people, according to the Bloomberg index, sharing a combined fortune of more than $130 billion. A spokesperson for the Mars family declined to comment.Administration officials say retaining the step-up rule would undermine the effort to raise more revenue from the wealthy through higher taxes on investment income.An estimate released by the Penn Wharton Budget Model, a nonpartisan fiscal policy research group at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School, last week found that raising the top capital gains rate to 39.6% would raise $113 billion in new revenue over the next decade -- but only if the step-up in basis is severely restricted. If the policy remains unchanged, raising the capital gains rate would motivate more wealthy people to avoid selling assets before their deaths, costing the Treasury $33 billion in lost revenue over 10 years, the study found.Another study published in January by the National Bureau of Economic Research says an increase in the top capital gains rate could generate more revenue than Congress estimates because asset owners have less flexibility on when to realize gains. Eliminating step-up in basis would further decrease flexibility, the study said.“You’re telling me that if I effectively doubled the rate and make death a realization event that you’re not going to get much money from it?” said Owen Zidar, a professor of economics and public policy at Princeton University and one of the study’s authors. “I find that hard to believe.”But even if Biden’s plan is adopted, tax lawyers and accountants will likely find ways to increase flexibility by using charitable donations and novel estate planning strategies.“The story of taxing rich people throughout history is that they will always find ways to sidestep taxes,” said John Ricco, author of the Wharton study. “This will certainly narrow the avoidance opportunities –- perhaps not as much as the proponents of the Biden proposal hope, but it will have some bite to it.”(Adds comment from Representative Bill Pascrell in 16th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • T-Mobile crushes earnings estimates as subscriber surge continues

    Shares of T-Mobile Inc. were up 2.7% in after-hours trading Tuesday after the telecommunications company easily topped first-quarter revenue and earnings expectations while bringing in a surge of new subscribers.

  • The best way to have plenty of money in retirement

    If you want a financially comfortable retirement with ample money available, you need to take two basic steps. In a recent article I described how to design a withdrawal strategy that will keep your portfolio healthy if you have saved enough (but only enough) to meet your needs. If you retire with a portfolio that’s at least 25 times the size of the annual withdrawal you need (in other words, with $1 million if you need $40,000 from it the first year), you will most likely succeed.

  • Shell Sells U.S. Refinery in Latest Divestment

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc reached an agreement to sell its Puget Sound Refinery to HollyFrontier Corp. for $350 million in the latest major divestment for the European oil giant that’s moving away from processing crude.The U.S. refiner will also pay an estimated $150 million to $180 million for the hydrocarbon inventories at the facility near Anacortes, Washington, according to a HollyFrontier statement. The transaction also includes on-site co-generation and logistical assets.Shell is shrinking its refining portfolio as it adjusts its holdings to better align with a lower-carbon future. The company is instead focusing on sites that have integrated oil refineries and chemical plants -- a bet on the future growth of petrochemicals.In September, the European major said it would retain only six downstream facilities including Norco in Louisiana and Deer Park in Texas, paring back from 14. Shell then said in November it was shutting its Convent refinery in south Louisiana amid the devastating impacts from the pandemic on the fuel industry.HollyFrontier said it expects to fund the takeover with a one-year suspension of its regular quarterly dividend and cash on hand. The deal should be closed by the fourth quarter.“Puget Sound Refinery will complement our existing refining business, with sales into premium product markets and advantaged access to Canadian crude,” HollyFrontier Chief Executive Officer Mike Jennings said in the statement.(Corrects refinery location in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Hedge funds had become ‘extreme’ sellers of stocks even before Yellen’s interest-rate remarks. Here’s why.

    Even before the Treasury secretary and former Fed chair spooked markets, hedge funds had been aggressive sellers of stocks.

  • Why Ethereum Keeps Soaring High

    The leading altcoin just recently posted an all-time high some hours ago with strong demand from institutional investors and leading business brands that are adding Ethereum to their balance sheets as it has posted gains of about 1,300% in the past one year alone.