U.S. markets close in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,925.31
    +15.79 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,752.68
    +133.20 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,991.12
    +13.44 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.52
    +23.40 (+1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.88
    +2.32 (+3.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    +7.90 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    25.14
    +0.09 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6480
    +0.0340 (+2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3802
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6250
    +0.4640 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    53,468.02
    +1,370.23 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,072.97
    +19.17 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,725.72
    +50.89 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

'Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2' arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

As promised, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 is now available for next-gen consoles — with a few caveats. The upgrade gives PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players a significant visual refresh with higher resolutions, speedier frame rates, improved lighting and sharper textures. You'll need a PS5 or Series X to play at a native 4K and 60 frames per second (Series S owners have to settle for upscaled 1440p), but you always have access to 120FPS at 1080p if that extra fluidity will help you land tricks.

The catches come with the upgrade policy. You can upgrade from the PS4 or Xbox One versions at no extra charge if you bought the Digital Deluxe Edition, but you'll have to shell out for a $10 Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle (which unlocks a skater and retro gear) if you bought the standard previous-gen digital releases. Japanese gamers will have to pay 100 yen (about 91 cents) to upgrade from the Digital Deluxe Edition for PS5, though. And while save game syncing is automatic for Xbox Series X/S owners, PS5 users will have to upload saves from the old version and manually download them on the new system. Confused yet?

You can skip that hassle altogether if you're only buying for one of the new consoles, of course. And remember, a Switch version of THPS 1 and 2 is still coming later in 2021. It might be worth waiting for that Switch release if you're more interested in shredding halfpipes from the comfort of your bed than seeing every last wrinkle on Tony Hawk's face.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ was made possible by fans, for fans

    Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally here, against all odds, and you have the fans to thank.

  • Sony's latest free PlayStation games include 'The Witness'

    Just like what Sony promised back in February, it's giving away more PlayStation games this month as part of its Play At Home program — and yes, you still don't need a PS Plus subscription to get them.

  • Congress questioned Big Tech CEOs for 5 hours without getting any good answers

    More than five hours of questioning later, we have learned very little about the state of disinformation from today’s marathon hearing with Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey and Sundar Pichai.

  • US labor board orders Elon Musk to delete a threatening tweet from 2018

    The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has found that Tesla violated US labor laws by firing a union activist and threatening workers' benefits via a tweet from CEO Elon Musk.

  • 'Axiom Verge 2' developer shows off some gameplay ahead of its spring launch

    'Axiom Verge 2' will bring more side-scrolling pixelated gameplay to Switch and the Epic Games Store when it launches this spring.

  • Xiaomi reportedly plans to make electric cars

    Xiaomi is said to be designing its own EVs. and it would use a plant from Chinese car giant Great Wall to produce them.

  • Latest trade deadline buzz: Knicks targets Victor Oladipo, JJ Redick dealt elsewhere

    Here's the latest trade buzz surrounding the Knicks on NBA trade deadline day.

  • The UK's Alan Turing £50 bank note is a love letter to coding

    The UK has unveiled its £50 Alan Turing bank note, and it's appropriately both very secure and a nod to the computer scientist's achievements.

  • ‘Black Widow’ Tells the Future: The Theatrical Experience Is Only One of Many

    Disney moves "Black Widow" to July 9 and turns "Luca" into a Disney+ exclusive. Warner Bros. creates a 45-day theatrical window. The good news: It could be worse.

  • Elon Musk Endorses DeFi Cryptocurrencies With Latest Tweet

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has tweeted about crypto once again, and his latest tweet is a positive endorsement to all DeFi related tokens. What Happened: “Don’t defy DeFi,” Musk wrote on Twitter, inspiring confidence in many DeFi token holders after a market-wide sell-off saw most coins record large losses overnight. Don’t defy DeFi — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 25, 2021 According to CoinMarketCap, trading activity in DeFi tokens surged following Musk’s tweet, and the overall market cap across the sector grew by 0.43% to $79.49 billion. Market proponents believed that his tweet would be bullish for Ethereum – the blockchain upon which most of DeFi or decentralized finance applications are built. Why It Matters: Musk’s tweets about specific cryptocurrencies usually impact their subsequent short-term price movement. So far, the Tesla CEO has tweeted exclusively about Bitcoin and Dogecoin, and on each occasion, the cryptocurrencies have rallied considerably. Musk’s most recent impact on the market, prior to his shout-out to DeFi, was yesterday when he announced that Tesla would now accept Bitcoin as payment. The CEO said that Tesla operates its own Bitcoin nodes directly, and any Bitcoin paid to Tesla would be retained as Bitcoin and not converted to fiat currency. Bitcoin surged from $54,000 to $56,500 following the news, however, it has since corrected down to $51,381 at the time of writing. Image: Steve Jurvetson via WikiCommons See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCryptocurrencies Filecoin, BitTorrent Only Survivors As Crypto Markets Lose 0B Overnight'Little Social Value In Helping Elon Musk Earn Million By Selling His Tweet,' Ethereum's Buterin Weights In On NFTs© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • WeWork Makes $9 Billion SPAC Deal in New Path to Go Public

    (Bloomberg) -- WeWork agreed to sell itself to a blank-check company in a deal to take the troubled office-sharing startup public almost two years after a high-profile failed listing.The agreement will merge WeWork with BowX Acquisition Corp., valuing it at $9 billion including debt. It will also raise $1.3 billion for WeWork, including $800 million from a private placement with investors including Insight Partners, funds managed by Starwood Capital Group, and Fidelity Management.New York-based WeWork, co-founded by Adam Neumann and heavily backed by SoftBank Group Corp., was valued at as much as $47 billion two years ago. But plans for an initial public offering imploded in 2019 after investors raised concerns over the company’s business model and Neumann’s management style. WeWork’s valuation plunged to about $8 billion after SoftBank extended a financing lifeline to the startup. The flamboyant Neumann, known as much for his erratic behavior as for his innovative vision, was subsequently pushed aside.The coronavirus pandemic took a further toll on the company’s prospects. WeWork’s business model consists of packing high volumes of workers into shared offices, an unappealing option for many people during a health crisis. WeWork has closed many locations, cut thousands of jobs and renegotiated leases in order to survive.Read More: Adam Neumann Era of Excess and Eccentricity Over at WeWorkThe agreement with BowX takes advantage of a wave of deals with special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, to achieve what Neumann couldn’t. Marcelo Claure, WeWork’s executive chairman and the chief operating officer at SoftBank, said in an interview early this year that multiple SPACs had approached WeWork after long being shunned by investors.Josef Schuster, founder and chief executive officer of IPOX Schuster, which created the IPOX SPAC index, said it’s rare for a company to pull off a successful IPO after an initial fail.Coming to the market with a SPAC “is really as good as it can get for WeWork, to kind of keep this aspirational life to become a large publicly traded company down the road,” Schuster said. The negative press and events associated with WeWork’s last attempt would have made it “really difficult to raise billions of dollars in the public market, just as a straight and traditional IPO,” he said. “So the SPAC structure here, I think really works for them.” Schuster said he found the valuation “quite rich” since WeWork is still loss-making, but “if they do it well, it could be a winning stock.”The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021 and has been approved by both boards, according to a statement Friday. The deal was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.WeWork, now led by CEO Sandeep Mathrani, said in November that its overall membership and revenue shrank in the third quarter compared with the quarter before. The company left 66 locations and re-negotiated lower rent, deferrals or other lease changes at more than 150 others, leaving it with 542,000 members across its 859 locations, Bloomberg reported at the time.The company disclosed to prospective investors it had lost about $3.2 billion last year, the Financial Times reported earlier this week. The documents also show that occupancy rates fell to 47% at the end of 2020, down from 72% at the start of the year, before the pandemic hit, according to the newspaper.In the interview in January, Claure argued the pandemic was helping WeWork. He said the work-from-home situation benefits the company and would continue to do so as people return to the workplace. “This is where WeWork suddenly becomes an incredible value proposition,” he said. “New habits have been developed during this pandemic.”Mathrani will continue to lead the company after the deal. Vivek Ranadive of BowX and Insight Partners’s Deven Parekh will join the board.BowX Acquisition Corp. is managed by Ranadive and Murray Rode, both former executives at TIBCO Software and co-founders of venture firm Bow Capital.(Updates with comments in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive: Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi to make EVs using Great Wall's plant - sources

    China's Xiaomi Corp plans to make electric vehicles (EVs) using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory, said three people with direct knowledge of the matter, making it the latest tech firm to join the smart mobility race. Xiaomi declined to comment, while Great Wall said in an exchange filing late on Friday it had not discussed such a partnership with Xiaomi. Xiaomi's shares closed up 6.3% after Reuters reported the plan.

  • Deutsche Bank CEO willing to give up investment bank oversight role: source

    Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing, is willing to give up his role overseeing the investment bank in the foreseeable future, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday, a move likely to reassure regulators. Germany's biggest bank is one of the few major banks in the world to assign day-to-day oversight of investment banking to its chief executive. The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Sewing never intended to permanently keep this role that he had added to his duties in a management overhaul in 2019.

  • GameStop Takes $6 Billion Round Trip as Results Shrugged Off

    (Bloomberg) -- GameStop Corp. is ending the week where it started, after an earnings-related selloff was quickly reversed, with retail investors refusing to let go of their commitment to the stock.Investors were quick to get over GameStop’s 12th consecutive quarter of slowing sales and management’s decision to not take questions on its earnings call on Tuesday, despite warnings from most Wall Street analysts. After see-sawing to as low as $118.62, the stock was trading near last week’s closing level on Friday. That created a more than $6.4 billion swing in market value from Monday’s intraday high to a bottom on Wednesday.GameStop rose as much as 9.8% to $201.81 as of 9:45 a.m. in New York. The shares are up about 900% so far this year compared to a 4.5% gain for the S&P 500.GameStop bulls are leaning into activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen’s ongoing shakeup. Cohen has become a cult-like figure for investors populating social media platforms like Twitter and Reddit and his push to turn the retailer into a tech giant has amassed hordes of eager traders.Analysts warned that fundamentals matter little for investors and the company’s overahaul faces considerable challenges.“The turnaround story will be extremely difficult for GameStop to deliver on and right now shares are acting like they have already been successful,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “The GameStop stock party is lasting longer than anyone expected, but eventually should trade sub-$100 a share.”Total trading volume during Thursday’s rebound topped the cumulative activity seen in the three-day selloff, meaning investors who were eager to buy the dip and trade on the way up were far greater than the sellers looking to cash out or short stock after the earnings result. The retail traders who love to talk up their diamond hands cheered as the retailer continued to make changes to its board and bring in industry veterans to help reshape the business.Other stocks that have captivated retail traders were more choppy Friday morning after snapping losing streaks alongside GameStop. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. climbed as much as 5.4% while headphone maker Koss Corp. slumped as much as 10%.The group of meme stocks have continued to be unloved by Wall Street analysts who cover the companies. GameStop is not recommended by any analysts and has three holds and four sell ratings -- with the average price target implying a 76% drop. While AMC has no buys, five holds, and four sell ratings and an average 12-month target that’s nearly 70% below Thursday’s close.(Updates share movement throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Advances With Broader Markets While Suez Impact Limited

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gains accelerated in tandem with a broader market rally, continuing a pattern this week of prices gyrating around $60 a barrel.Futures in New York rose as much as 4.5%, though market volatility has eased somewhat after rising to the highest since November this week. The Suez Canal remained blocked, with efforts to dislodge a massive container vessel expected to take until at least Wednesday. The impact on headline prices was muted.Oil’s gain on Friday came amid strengthening equities, which were aided by optimism around Covid-19 vaccine distribution. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said crude’s decline in recent weeks had overshot market fundamentals, and demand should still increase sharply through the northern hemisphere’s summer season.“There’s certainly a floor under this market, not too far below $60 for WTI,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “There’s still the reopening narrative out there in the market. To the extent we get sufficient immunity out there, then we could have a heck of a summer driving season.”Following the grounding of the Ever Given ship on Tuesday, shipping rates have increased and hundreds of vessels have backed up in the canal. Yet the impact on the oil market is likely smaller than it would have been in the past, with flows from the Middle East to Europe declining due to a long-term realignment of trade. And while plenty of oil is shipped from the North Sea to Asia, it’s usually carried on tankers that are too large to pass through the canal.See also: What a Long Suez Closure Means for the Oil Price: Julian LeeNevertheless, “the last days feel like oil investors are on a rollercoaster,” said Giovanni Staunovo, a commodity analyst at UBS Group AG. “Drops are followed by a rise the day after, with fundamental news not being able to explain those shifts.”The prompt timespread for global Brent crude flipped briefly into a bearish contango on Tuesday. It’s now back in a bullish backwardation structure -- where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones -- pointing to tightening supplies.Oil has sold off recently amid softening physical demand, a stronger dollar and the unwinding of long positions, while combined open interest in WTI and Brent has fallen over 6% in the past two weeks to the lowest since January. Yet prices are still up more than 20% this year and there’s confidence in the longer-term outlook as vaccination rates climb and OPEC+ keeps supply in check. The group meets next week to decide on its production policy for May.“With another uncertain OPEC+ meeting around the corner, increasing Iranian supply coming into focus and U.S. shale recovered from the Texas freeze, volatile markets are set to remain for the time being,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tencent Dives Despite Assurances on China Antitrust Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Tencent Holdings Ltd. played down the impact of Beijing’s heightening scrutiny over China’s biggest internet firms, saying a potential revamp of its $120 billion fintech wing should have little impact on its business. Its shares sank the most in two months.President Martin Lau acknowledged founder Pony Ma called on regulators recently but said that it was voluntary and part of a series of regular meetings. Executives reiterated that the company has always been cautious and compliant with fintech regulations and it will stick with its normal practice of acquiring minority stakes in Chinese startups, while regulators pore over past deals.Beijing is widening a crackdown on the country’s largest corporations, fearful of their growing clout after years of relatively unfettered expansion. Regulators are said to be considering forcing the firm to overhaul its promising fintech division in a similar fashion to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. This month, President Xi Jinping warned he will go after “platform” companies that amass data and market power, a sign the internet crackdown isn’t limited to Ant and its backer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.Tencent’s shares slid more than 5.6% in Hong Kong Thursday, their largest intraday fall in two months, worsening a $180 billion selloff in Asia’s biggest company since its January peak. Technology stocks also declined following a U.S. rout, as regulators revived threats to toss China’s largest corporations off American bourses.Read more: China Tech Giants Dive as Delisting Threat Joins Crackdown Fears“It was telling that several questions on Tencent’s quarterly call were directed at regulatory risks, and it’s hard to argue against the idea that this could remain an overhang for Tencent’s share price performance,” Bernstein analyst Robin Zhu wrote in a research note. But the fourth-quarter “numbers serve as a reminder that the business remains in very robust shape.”Lau acknowledged companies like Tencent tread a fine line between public duty and profit motive as they get larger, but the “boring answer” was to remain compliant and stay in touch with the government. Asked whether Tencent’s core gaming and entertainment businesses might attract antitrust regulators’ attention, executives pointed to the sheer number of competitors. That was in contrast with a quarter ago, when they stressed the new antitrust rules focused more on transaction-based platforms than on Tencent’s entertainment businesses.“We have always been very focused on compliance and we will continue to operate strictly in compliance with the rules and regulations,” Lau told reporters on a conference call. Any requirements to form a financial holding company will not have an impact on its business, he added. “Compliance is our lifeline.”Read more: Tencent Waves Off Impact of Revamp Into Financial Holding FirmTencent’s attempt to allay investor concerns over regulatory scrutiny comes after it posted revenue growth that barely met expectations.Top executives on Wednesday repeatedly stressed they’ll go all out to comply with regulations. Tencent, which acquired stakes in hundreds of startups over the years, is going over past investments to ensure they comply with antitrust requirements. The operator of WeChat -- used by a billion-plus people -- pledged again to safeguard user privacy even as it acknowledged the need to heed Beijing’s call to share data on everything from search to e-commerce.Led by the People’s Bank of China, the government has proposed establishing a joint venture with tech giants that would oversee the lucrative data they collect, which would mark a significant escalation in regulators’ attempts to tighten their grip over the sector, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.“Tencent is trying to reassure investors that its microloan business has substantive differences from Ant,” said Michael Norris, research manager at Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “While Tencent may avoid the same level of scrutiny as Ant Group, there may be some bumps along the road. Potentially issues could include scrutiny of data collection, or regulatory attention toward promotion and cross-sale of financial products,” he added.Read more: China Is Said to Mull State-Backed Company to Oversee Tech DataSales rose 26% to 133.7 billion yuan ($20.5 billion) in the three months ended December, versus the 133.1 billion yuan average forecast. Net income came in at 59.3 billion yuan, with one-time gains contributing over half its profit. That compared with the 32.9 billion yuan projected.It’s unclear how far Beijing intends to go in its bid to rein in Tencent and its peers. In the short run, investors will likely focus more on how the world’s largest game publisher could sustain a pandemic-induced entertainment boom, while delving deeper into newer businesses like advertising and payments. Revenues from online games grew 29% in the fourth quarter -- the slowest pace in about a year -- despite a surge in sales of titles like Peacekeeper Elite and the newly launched Moonlight Blade Mobile.All rely on WeChat, the avenue through which Tencent reaches users and markets products, including its biggest gaming hits like Honor of Kings and PUBG Mobile. Through the mini-program model it championed, WeChat hosted $240 billion worth of transactions for 400 million daily users last year. Now it’s relying on a new short-video feed inside the all-purpose platform to fend off ByteDance Ltd., which has been luring eyeballs away with TikTok’s China cousin Douyin.Tencent’s Earnings Engine May Withstand Scrutiny: Tim CulpanSales from social networks climbed 27%, in part after Tencent consolidated contributions from Huya Inc. Online advertising revenues increased 22%.Fintech and businesses -- the division that oversees Tencent’s various money operations as well as cloud -- grew revenue 29% thanks to payments and wealth management services. But concerns linger over whether the company can sustain that pace.China’s largest company faces more scrutiny of its fintech operations as regulators step up supervision of a fledgling but sprawling industry that could pose systemic risks. As one of the largest operators in the sector, Tencent’s businesses face the same stringent measures that have dented Ant’s breakneck growth.Proposed rules to break up market concentration in digital payments and rein in consumer lending online will damage prospects for Tencent’s WeChat Pay and its wider fintech business. Bloomberg reported this month that regulators are considering asking the company to fold its fintech operations into a holding entity that could be regulated more like a bank.What Bloomberg Intelligence SaysTencent’s fintech focus on risk management over scale threatens to grind its growth gears as the company tiptoes through a hair-trigger regulatory landscape fraught with potential hazards.-- Vey-Sern Ling and Tiffany Tam, analystsClick here for the researchRead more: Tencent Said to Face Broad China Clampdown on Fintech, Deals(Updates with analyst comment in fifth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income. How to assemble such a portfolio.

  • Best way to use your stimulus check? What Mark Cuban and other experts say

    Gurus including Kevin O'Leary, Suze Orman and Jim Cramer have lots of "stimmy" advice.

  • The Suez Canal Is Still Blocked. These Stocks Could Benefit.

    The risk associated with shipping parts across the globe could encourage companies to manufacture more goods, and obtain more components, closer to home.

  • Concerns over the Suez Canal accident tilt toward natural gas

    Oil's taking a break Thursday from the rally driven by the Suez Canal mishap, but if the issue isn't resolved in the next few days, tighter global supplies of liquid natural gas may turn out to be just as big of a concern.