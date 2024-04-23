Tony Robbins: Use This Formula To Calculate How Much Money You’ll Need in Retirement

James Holbach
4 min read
0
PixelsEffect / iStock.com
PixelsEffect / iStock.com

How much money will you need to fund your retirement? Do you know the exact number, or even a ballpark amount? This was a question posed in a post on Tony Robbins’ blog.

According to the 2021 Retirement Confidence Survey conducted by the Employee Benefit Research Institute and Greenwald Research, half of Americans haven’t yet tried to figure out how much money they will need to fund their retirement. This is a critical first step in securing your financial future. “You can’t reach your financial dreams unless you know precisely how much it will take to get there,” the blog post noted.

Find Out: 6 Money Moves To Make When Your 401(k) Hits $1 Million
Read More: 5 Genius Things All Wealthy People Do With Their Money

If you don’t start planning for retirement as soon as you can, you are setting yourself up for failure, which could be disastrous when you do reach retirement age. People are living longer, and Social Security benefits simply haven’t kept up with the cost of living. So it’s not safe to simply assume that you can get by on Social Security payments.

The sooner you know where you stand financially, the sooner you can get to work making sure you’ll be able to retire the way you want to instead of struggling to make ends meet.

Sponsored: Credit card debt keeping you up at night? Find out if you can reduce your debt with these 3 steps

The Formula

So how do you figure out how much you’ll need? It will depend a lot on your retirement goals and what kind of lifestyle you want. Maybe you want to buy a new home or spend your golden years traveling. Or maybe you’d be happy to just maintain your current standard of living. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to this question, but Robbins’ blog post offers up a reliable formula to use as a baseline.

The first step is to calculate how much money it takes to maintain your current lifestyle — that is, not the income you make but your actual expenditures. If you already have a budget, this should be easy. If you don’t have a budget or don’t track your spending, then now would be a great time to begin.

The second step is to multiply that number by 20. That’s your working assumption of how long retirement will last. For any given person, it may be more or less. Starting at 20 is a bit conservative, but it’s generally always better to be more conservative when planning for retirement, especially if it’s many years out. It’s hard to predict what will happen to you 10 or 20 years from now.

If you want to pursue a lifestyle upgrade when you retire, that’s going to add a bit of legwork to the formula, as you’ll need to figure out an estimated yearly cost for that lifestyle before you calculate your needed retirement savings.

“The number you come up with may be massive,” the post noted, “but don’t be afraid to dream big. With the right mindset and relentless focus, you can go beyond ‘How much do I need for retirement?’ and start asking ‘How much do I want for retirement?'”

Learn More: 7 Bills You Never Have To Pay When You Retire

Building a Money Machine

According to the post, the question of how much you’ll need for retirement boils down to building enough wealth to fund the longest possible number of retirement years.

“You MUST build a money machine, harnessing the power of compounding to create an income stream for the rest of your lifetime. In other words, you must automate your savings in a tax efficient manner and utilize an investment strategy that will keep earning in any season,” the post noted.

Taking advantage of compounding is important because it lets time do the work of investing for you. As you get a return on your investment, that return gets reinvested and in turn begins to draw its own returns. Now your money is making more money while you sleep, and over the years, it can grow into enough wealth to make sure your retirement is secure and worry-free.

Get Help With Your Plan

If you’re having trouble figuring out your retirement number — or perhaps you’ve figured it out but don’t know where to start as far as saving and investing goes — don’t be afraid to reach out for professional help. A financial planner or retirement advisor can help you put together a plan that is optimized for your specific financial situation and future goals.

Be sure to look for advisors who have a fiduciary obligation. That means they are professionally bound to act on your behalf and in your best interests, just as a lawyer does for their client. Looking for respected credentials, like the certified financial planner designation, is also a great idea.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tony Robbins: Use This Formula To Calculate How Much Money You’ll Need in Retirement

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Test yourself: See if you’re one of the few who can answer these 2 basic retirement questions

    Financial literacy can make a big difference in how well prepared we are for retirement.

  • Analyst revises Google parent Alphabet's stock price target before earnings

    Here's what could happen next to Alphabet's shares.

  • I Am 58 With $1 Million in My 401(k). Should I Switch to Roth Contributions?

    I Am 58 With $1 Million in My 401(k). Should I Switch to Roth Contributions? Whether to make the move from contributing to a tax-deferred workplace plan or switch to a Roth isn't a question of "should" but a question of, "What works best for you?" Just a few of the considerations are: You can […] The post I Am 58 With $1 Million in My 401(k). Should I Switch to Roth Contributions? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.

  • Millennials Think They'll Retire At 51 With $500,000 Or Less Saved, But Gen Z Is Far More Realistic And Plans To Work Until 70

    Forget the traditional picture of retirement filled with rocking chairs. A recent YouGov survey reveals a fresh perspective on retirement for Gen Z and millennials, highlighting some intriguing trends and contrasting viewpoints. Don't Miss: The average American couple has saved this much money for retirement — How do you compare? Can you guess how many Americans successfully retire with $1,000,000 saved? The percentage may shock you. The survey dives into their desired retirement age. Both gener

  • Gen Z are more bullish on early retirement than millennials—and the majority think they’ll be able to get by on just $500,000 in savings

    A chunk of Gen Zers anticipate working for just two decades before kicking up their feet and living off just $500,000 for the following 60 years.

  • Ask An Advisor: I'm 65, Earning at My ‘Absolute Peak' and Won't Retire Soon. Should I Use My Roth IRA for a $30K Home Improvement Project?

    I am 65 and at the absolute peak of my earnings. I'm also in the 35% tax bracket and am not looking to retire soon. I need $30,000 for a home project. I have enough to take it out of … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: I'm 65, Earning at My ‘Absolute Peak' and Won't Retire Soon. Should I Use My Roth IRA for a $30K Home Improvement Project? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Trump called this visa 'very bad' for Americans. Truth Social applied for one

    The social media company founded by former President Donald Trump applied for a business visa program that he sought to restrict during his administration and which many of his allies want him to curtail in a potential second term. Trump Media & Technology Group, the company behind Truth Social, filed an application in June 2022 for an H-1B visa for a worker at a $65,000 annual salary, the lowest wage category allowed under the program. Federal immigration data shows the company was approved for a visa a few months later.

  • Inside Palantir’s AI Sales Secret Weapon: Software Boot Camp

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp once said that the only way he’d hire salespeople was if he were “hit by a bus.” The company’s software, which organizes and analyzes troves of data for companies and governments, was so good it would sell itself, he reasoned.Most Read from BloombergRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors BailingApple’s China iPhone Sales Dive 19% in Worst Quarter Since 2020Tesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of

  • US business activity cools in April; inflation measures mixed

    S&P Global said on Tuesday that its flash U.S. Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 50.9 this month from 52.1 in March. The slowdown reflected weaker rates of growth in both the manufacturing and services sectors, with activity easing to three- and five-month lows, respectively. The United States continues to outperform its global peers, despite 525 basis points worth of interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve since March 2022 to tame inflation.

  • Pfizer vs Moderna battle over COVID vaccine patents begins in UK

    Pfizer and BioNTech asked a London court to revoke rival Moderna's patents over technology key to the development of vaccines for COVID-19, as the latest leg of a global legal battle began on Tuesday. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech sued Moderna at London's High Court in September 2022, seeking to revoke patents held by Moderna, which hit back days later alleging its patents had been infringed. Moderna says Pfizer and BioNTech copied mRNA advances it had pioneered and patented well before the COVID-19 pandemic began in late 2019.