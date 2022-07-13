U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,824.75
    +1.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,973.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,790.00
    +11.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,729.30
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.70
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    +1.30 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    -0.05 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0030
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9580
    -0.0330 (-1.10%)
     

  • Vix

    27.29
    +1.12 (+4.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1877
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1600
    +0.3380 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,432.47
    -455.62 (-2.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    415.31
    -12.07 (-2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,209.86
    +13.27 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,411.01
    +74.35 (+0.28%)
     

Tony Roma's and Stored Value Solutions (SVS) Expand Global Gift Card Partnership

·2 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tony Roma's, the globally recognized casual family dining brand, joined Stored Value Solutions (SVS) in announcing an expanded international partnership aimed at driving gift card sales and enhancing the overall guest experience with gift cards. Tony Roma's engaged SVS, a worldwide leader in gift card program marketing and management in 2019 to help drive their online gift card sales, significantly enhancing the customer experience.

(PRNewsfoto/Stored Value Solutions)
(PRNewsfoto/Stored Value Solutions)

"Casual diners love gift cards, whether they're in Detroit or Dubai."

According to Ramon Bourgeois, Chief Executive Office at Romacorp, the expanded partnership will focus on two key areas: tying gift cards into Tony Roma's loyalty program to increase guest engagement through rewards; and utilizing gift cards as a marketing tool in local rollouts of its new restaurant concept, "Bones and Burgers". Romacorp, Inc. is the parent company of Tony Roma's and Bones and Burgers.

"Our partners at SVS are always helping us find new and better ways to reach and satisfy our guests for whom gift cards are an important part of the dining experience," Gino said. "With our accelerated expansion across the globe, their international expertise in the areas of hospitality and dining is invaluable." Tony Roma's restaurants are in more than 25 countries on 6 continents.

Mark Schatz, President of SVS described the collaboration as a perfect fit. "When both teams are completely committed to the customer experience, solutions reveal themselves," he said. "Casual diners love gift cards, whether they're in Detroit or Dubai. We're proud to be a part of a team at Tony Roma's that keeps that guest-focus at the center of everything they do."

About Romacorp, Inc.

Romacorp, Inc., is the parent company of Tony Roma's restaurants, the world's largest casual dining concept specializing in ribs. Headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Tony Roma's has more than 90 restaurant locations in more than 20 countries and is one of the most globally recognizable names in the industry. The first Tony Roma's restaurant opened 50 years ago in North Miami, Florida. For more information about Romacorp, Inc. and Tony Roma's, visit www.tonyromas.com.

About Stored Value Solutions

A leading prepaid provider, SVS manages more than 750 million card products and processes over 1.5 billion transactions annually. SVS partners with top retailers around the world to offer stored value solutions that effectively drive the behavior that will lead to business success. SVS is headquartered in Louisville Kentucky, USA, and owned by Atlanta-based FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: FLT). For more information, visit: www.storedvalue.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-romas-and-stored-value-solutions-svs-expand-global-gift-card-partnership-301585288.html

SOURCE STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Ways To Make Money in One Hour

    There are several ways to earn money in under an hour, and some involve working a casual side gig. Other approaches tend to fly under the radar and are more about finding out where you are...

  • CNX expands presence at Southpointe HQ and pulls sublease space off the market

    Natural gas company begins offering space in headquarters office for coworking users and opts against sublease marketing for major building at Southpointe.

  • Melio to integrate payments platform with Capital One Business

    Melio, a U.S.-Israeli startup that offers payment tools for small businesses, said on Tuesday it entered into a strategic partnership to integrate its accounts payable platform with Capital One Business. Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Melio -- headquartered in New York with its research and development centre in Israel -- said it was a multi-year strategic partnership. The agreement will enable Capital One small business cardholders to pay their vendors with a card, even if they do not accept credit cards, directly from their Capital One Business account.

  • Disney strikes a big adtech deal with The Trade Desk as Disney+ expands into ads

    Disney struck an advertising agreement with The Trade Desk, making it possible for brands to target automated ads across Disney’s linear and streaming properties — Hulu, ESPN+, ABC, Freeform, ESPN, National Geographic and FX. The news comes in advance of Disney's launch of an ad-supported tier for its flagship service, Disney+, which would likely be another such target of such a deal. Previously, Disney kept Hulu's ad inventory separate from its other properties, so this partnership means advertisers can not only discover more addressable inventory across Disney’s portfolio, they can also now programmatically target their audiences and potentially improve their return on investment.

  • Instacart shakes up its leadership structure as the market awaits its IPO

    Briefly, the U.S. grocery-delivery giant promoted Daniel Danker and Laura Jones, vice presidents of product and marketing, to chief product officer and chief marketing officer, respectively. Given that Instacart is prepping for a public debut, getting its C-suite in order makes sense. Prior CTO Mark Schaaf is leaving the company for what Instacart described in a phone call as a break of sorts.

  • Entrepreneur Launches Florida’s Newest Black Woman-Owned Creative Digital Marketing Agency

    Does your business need branding? Creative Business Branding, a Florida-based marketing agency, can help!

  • Small-Business Confidence Dives Amid Rising Inflation Fears

    The National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index slipped again in May, the sixth consecutive month below the 48-year average.

  • Supply-Chain Tech Provider Blue Yonder Names Duncan Angove CEO

    The company has a new chief executive as parent Panasonic weighs a public listing for its supply-chain-management segment.

  • TikTok targets small businesses with new 'Follow Me' educational program

    TikTok announced today a new initiative designed to help small businesses better market themselves on its app -- and eventually become TikTok advertisers. As a result, Senate Intelligence Committee members have asked the FTC to investigate whether TikTok may have misled lawmakers about this matter. As consumers' interests shift, a multibillion-dollar advertising market could be up for grabs -- and TikTok aims to court those advertisers looking to diversify their social ad spend beyond Meta, Snap and Twitter.

  • For small businesses, rising rates are leading to lower optimism. Here are 7 things they should do now to survive.

    Small-business owners are faring OK financially right now, but their worries about the future are mounting, according to this new small-business financing index

  • Simpay Introduces Simpay Insurance Solutions

    Simpay, a Fintech company providing SMBEs a 360° total business solution, expands with the addition of Simpay Insurance Solutions to its portfolio of companies.

  • Prodege Acquires AdGate Media in Third M&A Deal of the Year

    By Exec Edge Editorial Staff Prodege, a marketing and consumer insights platform, announced its third acquisition of the year with the purchase of AdGate Media, a digital advertising company that connects users of popular websites and apps with premium brands. The deal comes just days after Prodege announced the acquisition of BitBurst, a Germany-based market […]

  • Factbox - Singapore's rise, and falter, as Asia cryptocurrency hub

    Singapore's burgeoning cryptocurrency sector has been shaken by the recent collapse of Three Arrows Capital, a cryptocurrency hedge fund, and signs of tighter scrutiny by regulators at the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Following are key facts about the rise of Singapore as an Asian cryptocurrency hub, and the fallout from the Three Arrows collapse. HOW IMPORTANT IS SINGAPORE TO ASIA'S CRYPTO SECTOR?

  • Duolingo stock tumbles, after KeyBanc analyst said stock had rallied to far to remain bullish

    Shares of Duolingo Inc. tumbled 13.6% in afternoon trading Monday, to pullback from the previous session's highest close of this year, after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the online language-learning company, due primarily concerns over valuation. Patterson cut this rating to sector weight, after being at overweight since March, as the stock price exceeded his previous price target of $105. He currently has no target on the stock. Duolingo shares have gained 2.0% over the past thre

  • How I Crafted a 5-Year Strategic Plan I Could Share With My Entire Firm

    Sammy Azzouz of wealth management firm Heritage Financial recounts how he envisioned a transparent, big-picture document meant to be shared with the entire workforce.

  • China Tech Stocks Fall After Beijing Fines Alibaba, Tencent

    DOW JONES NEWSWIRES By Yifan Wang Shares of Chinese tech giants fell in Hong Kong on Monday, after Beijing fined some of the country's largest internet companies for failing to make proper antitrust declarations on previous deals.

  • Money-management firms face loss of revenue as clients apply pressure over climate change

    New regulations require asset managers to disclose how they are addressing climate issues with their portfolio companies.

  • A Champion for Equality

    A champion for equality

  • U.S. stocks open lower as China COVID restrictions bite

    U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday one session after the Nasdaq Composite cemented its longest win streak since November as another spate of COVID restrictions in China added to concerns about a global economic slowdown. The S&P 500 fell 26 points, or 0.7%, to 3874 at the open, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115 points, or 0.4%, to 31232. The Nasdaq Composite shed 97 points, or 0.9%, to 11538.

  • Bill Ackman to wind up SPAC, return $4 billion to investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Billionaire investor William Ackman, who had raised $4 billion in the biggest-ever special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), told investors he would be returning the sum after failing to find a suitable target company to take public through a merger. The development is a major setback for the prominent hedge fund manager who had initially planned for the SPAC to take a stake in Universal Music Group last year when these investment vehicles were all the rage on Wall Street. In a letter sent to shareholders on Monday, Ackman highlighted numerous factors, including adverse market conditions and strong competition from traditional initial public offerings (IPOs), that thwarted his efforts to find a suitable company to merge his SPAC with.