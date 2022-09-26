U.S. markets closed

Tony the Tiger® and Mission Tiger™ Partner with Kroger® to Give More Middle School Kids Access to Sports

·5 min read

The $25,000 donation to Withrow University High School marks the partnership's commitment to ensuring school sports can thrive in local communities

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being part of a community means making a positive impact and giving back. For the first time, Tony the Tiger® and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™ have teamed up with The Kroger Co.® to fund $25,000 in classroom projects via education nonprofit DonorsChoose to support middle school sports programs in Kroger's backyard and help kids from Cincinnati's Withrow University High School play like tigers.

Mission Tiger™
Mission Tiger™

Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger joined Kroger at their annual Wellness Festival to surprise Withrow University High School with a donation that will support their middle school sports programs. Not only is it a GR-R-REAT coincidence that their mascot is a tiger, but educators at Withrow also have a track record of going above and beyond for their students to ensure they can play sports. But with youth sports programs often at risk due to budget constraints, Mission Tiger and Kroger wanted to help and give this deserving school a boost to keep kids in the game.

"Middle school sports keep kids active, foster friendships and teach lessons for life, and are also a huge part of what makes being a kid so fun," said Rob Shewmaker, sr. director sales at Kellogg Company. "When we learned that middle school sports are disappearing, we knew we had to get involved. We are proud to partner with Kroger to encourage active lifestyles for kids in Cincinnati. Together, we can help all kids play like tigers."

Students, teachers and administrators from Withrow University High School joined Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and Tony the Tiger at the Kroger Wellness Festival on Saturday to receive the Mission Tiger donation and participate in a fun-filled day of activities designed to promote holistic well-being.

"Just like Mission Tiger, our Kroger Wellness Festival is rooted in engaging local communities and promoting active lifestyles," said Jenifer Moore, corporate affairs manager at The Kroger Co. "We are excited to partner with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger to further provide kids with opportunities to stay moving and to keep local school sports thriving at Withrow. Let's go Withrow Tigers!"

The Mission Tiger donation will help Withrow students be more physically active and build their confidence through sports by helping the school purchase new equipment such as golf equipment, tennis rackets, badminton gear, volleyballs and more.

"We are dedicated to giving our students the tools they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom," said Jerron Gray, principal of Withrow University High School. "Students who are physically active tend to have better grades, school attendance and cognitive performance. We are grateful to Mission Tiger and Kroger for helping us strengthen our school's middle school sports programs that will enable our students to thrive."

Since it launched in 2019, Mission Tiger has helped more than 1 million kids across the country by repaving courts, refurbishing sports facilities, providing new training equipment and more. Fans can help schools in their communities by joining the mission, grabbing a box of Kellogg's Frosted Flakes and uploading their receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ to spark a $2 donation.* For more information, visit FrostedFlakes.com or MissionTiger.com.

About Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® Mission Tiger™ 
Mission Tiger launched in August 2019 with a $1 million commitment to DonorsChoose, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting public school educators nationwide. For every Kellogg's Frosted Flakes® box purchased, a $2 donation* is sparked by uploading a receipt to Kellogg's Family Rewards™ via MissionTiger.com. Thanks to fans coast to coast, students at middle schools nationwide have better access to play sports. If a favorite athletic program has been cut or a local team needs new uniforms, visit MissionTiger.com today to see requests from middle schools seeking funds and join our team. Mission Tiger middle school sports projects are fulfilled by Tony's partner, DonorsChoose.

*Kellogg is donating $2 per purchase to DonorsChoose with Kellogg's Frosted Flakes receipt upload. Min. Donation $250,000 - Max. $500,000. Go to missiontiger.com for instructions. Applies to purchases between 1/1/22 and 12/31/22; must upload within 30 days of purchase.

About Kellogg Company 
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2021 were nearly $14.2 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's® Better Days ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About DonorsChoose 
DonorsChoose is the leading way to give to public schools. Since 2000, 5.4 million people and partners have contributed $1 billion to support over 2 million teacher requests for classroom resources and experiences. As the most trusted crowdfunding platform for teachers, donors, and district administrators alike, DonorsChoose vets each request, ships the funded resources directly to the classroom, and provides thank-you's and reporting to donors and school leaders. Charity Navigator and GuideStar have awarded DonorsChoose, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, their highest ratings for transparency and accountability. For more information, visit donorschoose.org.

About Kroger
At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tony-the-tiger-and-mission-tiger-partner-with-kroger-to-give-more-middle-school-kids-access-to-sports-301633596.html

SOURCE Kellogg Company

