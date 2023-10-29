Is It Too Late To Consider Buying A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)?

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$15.83 and falling to the lows of US$10.80. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether A10 Networks' current trading price of US$10.80 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at A10 Networks’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for A10 Networks

Is A10 Networks Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! A10 Networks is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $16.96, but it is currently trading at US$10.80 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, A10 Networks’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of A10 Networks look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for A10 Networks. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATEN is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATEN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ATEN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

If you'd like to know more about A10 Networks as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. For example, A10 Networks has 4 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in A10 Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.