Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)?

Let's talk about the popular Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD). The company's shares led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Advanced Micro Devices’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Advanced Micro Devices?

According to my valuation model, Advanced Micro Devices seems to be fairly priced at around 7.3% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Advanced Micro Devices today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $130.99, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Advanced Micro Devices’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Advanced Micro Devices?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Advanced Micro Devices' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? AMD’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AMD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Advanced Micro Devices at this point in time. For example - Advanced Micro Devices has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Advanced Micro Devices, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

