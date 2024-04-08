Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)?

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Allison Transmission Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Allison Transmission Holdings Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Allison Transmission Holdings is still a bargain right now. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $130.14, but it is currently trading at US$82.29 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Allison Transmission Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Allison Transmission Holdings generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Allison Transmission Holdings' earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ALSN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ALSN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ALSN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Allison Transmission Holdings as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Allison Transmission Holdings and you'll want to know about them.

