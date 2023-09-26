Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS)?

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$10.91 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$7.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Amtech Systems' current trading price of US$7.58 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Amtech Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Amtech Systems Still Cheap?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Amtech Systems’s ratio of 29.7x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 24.78x, which means if you buy Amtech Systems today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe Amtech Systems should be trading in this range, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Amtech Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Amtech Systems?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 10.0% expected over the next year, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Amtech Systems, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ASYS’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ASYS? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ASYS, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Amtech Systems you should know about.

