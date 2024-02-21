Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. While good news for shareholders, the company has traded much higher in the past year. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Arista Networks’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Arista Networks?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 8.70% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Arista Networks today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $238.83, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Arista Networks’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Arista Networks look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 44% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Arista Networks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ANET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANET, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Arista Networks at this point in time. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Arista Networks and you'll want to know about it.

