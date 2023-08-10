Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Arista Networks’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Arista Networks

Is Arista Networks Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 4.35% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Arista Networks today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $170.06, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Arista Networks’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What does the future of Arista Networks look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 37% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Arista Networks. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ANET’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ANET, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Arista Networks, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Arista Networks you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Arista Networks, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.