Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL)?

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) saw its share price hover around a small range of AU$36.49 to AU$39.84 over the last few weeks. But is this actually reflective of the share value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Aristocrat Leisure’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for Aristocrat Leisure

Is Aristocrat Leisure Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Aristocrat Leisure seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Aristocrat Leisure today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is A$46.70, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Furthermore, Aristocrat Leisure’s low beta implies that the stock is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Aristocrat Leisure look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Aristocrat Leisure's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 36%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ALL’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALL, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Story continues

Since timing is quite important when it comes to individual stock picking, it's worth taking a look at what those latest analysts forecasts are. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Aristocrat Leisure, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.