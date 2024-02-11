Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)?

While Array Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 17% on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Array Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Array Technologies Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Array Technologies’s ratio of 39.32x is above its peer average of 19.75x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Array Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Array Technologies?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Array Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in ARRY’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe ARRY should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ARRY for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for ARRY, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Array Technologies as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Array Technologies, and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

