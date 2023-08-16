Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)?

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGM over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on AtriCure’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In AtriCure?

Good news, investors! AtriCure is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $84.25, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that AtriCure’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of AtriCure look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an extremely negative double-digit change in profit expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth is certainly not a driver of a buy decision. It seems like high uncertainty is on the cards for AtriCure, at least in the near future.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although ATRC is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ATRC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ATRC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

