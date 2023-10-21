Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG)?

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Australian Vintage’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Australian Vintage Worth?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Australian Vintage’s ratio of 24.31x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Australian Vintage today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, it seems like Australian Vintage’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Australian Vintage?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Australian Vintage's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AVG’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at AVG? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AVG, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for AVG, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Australian Vintage at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Australian Vintage you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Australian Vintage, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

