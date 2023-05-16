Is It Too Late To Consider Buying AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC)?

AWC Berhad (KLSE:AWC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the KLSE over the last few months, increasing to RM0.58 at one point, and dropping to the lows of RM0.49. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether AWC Berhad's current trading price of RM0.51 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at AWC Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is AWC Berhad Worth?

Good news, investors! AWC Berhad is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that AWC Berhad’s ratio of 8.15x is below its peer average of 16.56x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Construction industry. What’s more interesting is that, AWC Berhad’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from AWC Berhad?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 17% in the upcoming year, the short-term outlook is positive for AWC Berhad. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since AWC is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on AWC for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy AWC. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into AWC Berhad, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for AWC Berhad and you'll want to know about them.

If you are no longer interested in AWC Berhad, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

