Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Axon Enterprise’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Axon Enterprise Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 7.63% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Axon Enterprise today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $200.13, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. In addition to this, Axon Enterprise has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Axon Enterprise generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Axon Enterprise's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in AXON’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on AXON, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. For example - Axon Enterprise has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

