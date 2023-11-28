Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST)?

Bastei Lübbe AG (ETR:BST), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. Less-covered, small caps tend to present more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Bastei Lübbe’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is Bastei Lübbe Worth?

Good news, investors! Bastei Lübbe is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 10.14x is currently well-below the industry average of 36.26x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Bastei Lübbe’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What does the future of Bastei Lübbe look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Bastei Lübbe, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BST is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BST, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BST for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Bastei Lübbe you should be mindful of and 1 of these doesn't sit too well with us.

