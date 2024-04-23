Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)?

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQCM, rising to highs of US$2.68 and falling to the lows of US$2.18. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Broadwind's current trading price of US$2.18 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Broadwind’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Check out our latest analysis for Broadwind

Is Broadwind Still Cheap?

According to our valuation model, Broadwind seems to be fairly priced at around 12.73% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Broadwind today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $1.93, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Broadwind’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Broadwind?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Broadwind, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -18%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BWEN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BWEN for a while, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The stock appears to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BWEN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

Story continues

If you want to dive deeper into Broadwind, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Broadwind (of which 2 don't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

If you are no longer interested in Broadwind, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.