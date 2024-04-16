Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN)?

Bucher Industries AG (VTX:BUCN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth of 12% on the SWX over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Bucher Industries’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Bucher Industries?

According to our valuation model, Bucher Industries seems to be fairly priced at around 14% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy Bucher Industries today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CHF455.32, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. What's more, Bucher Industries’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

Can we expect growth from Bucher Industries?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Bucher Industries. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BUCN seems fairly priced right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BUCN for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystalize your views on BUCN should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Bucher Industries at this point in time. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Bucher Industries (1 is significant) you should be familiar with.

