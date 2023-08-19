Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The company's stock received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS over the last few months, increasing to US$244 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$201. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Cadence Design Systems' current trading price of US$221 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Cadence Design Systems’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Cadence Design Systems?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 24%, trading at US$221 compared to my intrinsic value of $177.52. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cadence Design Systems’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Cadence Design Systems look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cadence Design Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 60%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CDNS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe CDNS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on CDNS for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CDNS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Cadence Design Systems at this point in time. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cadence Design Systems, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

