Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A)?

While Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$27.36 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$17.56. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Clearway Energy's current trading price of US$17.56 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Clearway Energy’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Clearway Energy Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Clearway Energy’s ratio of 25.06x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 25.77x, which means if you buy Clearway Energy today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe that Clearway Energy should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. Furthermore, it seems like Clearway Energy’s share price is quite stable, which means there may be less chances to buy low in the future now that it’s priced similarly to industry peers. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Clearway Energy look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Clearway Energy. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CWEN.A’s positive outlook, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at CWEN.A? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CWEN.A, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CWEN.A, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Clearway Energy at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Clearway Energy.

