U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,322.98
    -257.57 (-0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

While Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Community Health Systems’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Community Health Systems

What Is Community Health Systems Worth?

Great news for investors – Community Health Systems is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 13.98x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.91x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Community Health Systems’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Community Health Systems generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Community Health Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CYH is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYH for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CYH. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Community Health Systems at this point in time. Case in point: We've spotted 5 warning signs for Community Health Systems you should be mindful of and 3 of these can't be ignored.

If you are no longer interested in Community Health Systems, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed the most recent trading day at $11.25, moving +1.99% from the previous trading session.

  • Intel and Taiwan Semi Face a New Kind of Competition. This Time, It’s Over Water.

    Taiwan Semi and Intel have earmarked huge investments for chip manufacturing in Arizona. But the state and six others have been haggling over water—needed for the production—from the Colorado River for years.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp.’s worst month in more than 35 years has sparked a debate among analysts as to whether the brokerage giant has been unfairly punished by investors amid growing fears about the US banking sector.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPut

  • 7 Dividend Stocks for Uncertain Economic Times

    Treasuries aren't the only refuge in a slowdown. Dividend names also "can provide a margin of safety," says UBS.

  • Dow Jones Rises 150 Points After Cool Inflation Data; 6 Stocks To Buy And Watch

    The Dow Jones rose Friday after key inflation data, with the release of the PCE price index, the Fed's preferred measure of inflation.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • The Newest ‘Bubble’ Is in Money-Market Funds

    People are rushing into money-market funds. Total assets held in money-market funds, which are investment vehicles that buy cash-like securities such as short-term Treasury bills, recently reached close to $5.5 trillion, according to RBC. Earlier this year, money-market fund assets stood at roughly $4.5 trillion, a level at which people stopped pouring more money into those funds a few times in the past few years, opting instead to buy other assets like stocks.

  • Republic First Is ‘NOT’ First Republic, But Try Telling Traders That

    (Bloomberg) -- A case of mistaken identity is sparking a selloff in Republic First Bancorp Inc., which had fallen by more than 40% this month because investors have it confused with embattled First Republic Bank.Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin Signs N

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • These Five IBD 50 Chip Stocks Hold Surprisingly Low P/E Ratios; All Are Setting Up Buy Points

    These five semiconductor growth stocks have low P/E ratios and sound fundamentals and have gained between 19% and 50% this year so far.

  • Market Rally Builds Momentum; Tesla Breaks Out, EV Rivals Near Buy Points With Deliveries In Focus

    The market rally is building momentum with more stocks flashing buy signals. Tesla deliveries are due as EV rivals report Q1 sales.

  • Wall Street Analysts Look Bullish on Palo Alto (PANW): Should You Buy?

    The average brokerage recommendation (ABR) for Palo Alto (PANW) is equivalent to a Buy. The overly optimistic recommendations of Wall Street analysts make the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric questionable. So, is it worth buying the stock?

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestProminent m

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Why Apple Stock and the Rest of Big Tech Can Keep Gaining

    The Nasdaq-100's move into a bull market has raised concern that the rally is overdone. But there is a case to be made for the index to keep rising.