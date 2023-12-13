Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Covestro AG (ETR:1COV)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Covestro AG (ETR:1COV). The company's stock saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €53.50 and falling to the lows of €46.83. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Covestro's current trading price of €50.18 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Covestro’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Covestro?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 31%, trading at €50.18 compared to my intrinsic value of €38.27. This means that the opportunity to buy Covestro at a good price has disappeared! If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Covestro’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Covestro?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Covestro, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 9.1% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? 1COV’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe 1COV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on 1COV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

