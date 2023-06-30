Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD). The company's stock led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine CrowdStrike Holdings’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is CrowdStrike Holdings Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – CrowdStrike Holdings is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $216.22, but it is currently trading at US$144 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because CrowdStrike Holdings’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from CrowdStrike Holdings?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 78% over the next year, the near-term future seems bright for CrowdStrike Holdings. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since CRWD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CRWD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy CRWD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

