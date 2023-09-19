Is It Too Late To Consider Buying CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)?

While CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at CyberArk Software’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is CyberArk Software Worth?

According to my valuation model, CyberArk Software seems to be fairly priced at around 18% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CyberArk Software today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $209.48, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because CyberArk Software’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will CyberArk Software generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 74% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for CyberArk Software. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in CYBR’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CYBR, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about CyberArk Software as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for CyberArk Software and you'll want to know about this.

