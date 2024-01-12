Is It Too Late To Consider Buying discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV)?

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the LSE over the last few months. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on discoverIE Group’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is discoverIE Group Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that discoverIE Group’s ratio of 32.71x is above its peer average of 17.98x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electrical industry. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Given that discoverIE Group’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of discoverIE Group look like?

LSE:DSCV Earnings and Revenue Growth January 12th 2024

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a relatively muted profit growth of 3.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for discoverIE Group, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in DSCV’s outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DSCV should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DSCV for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive growth outlook may mean it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

