Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). The company's stock led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Domino's Pizza’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Domino's Pizza Still Cheap?

Domino's Pizza appears to be overvalued by 33% at the moment, based on my discounted cash flow valuation. The stock is currently priced at US$382 on the market compared to my intrinsic value of $286.98. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! Another thing to keep in mind is that Domino's Pizza’s share price is quite stable relative to the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Domino's Pizza generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Domino's Pizza's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 30%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DPZ’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above its fair value. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe DPZ should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DPZ for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for DPZ, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Domino's Pizza (of which 2 make us uncomfortable!) you should know about.

