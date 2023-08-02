Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Dream Unlimited Corporation (TSE:DRM)?

Dream Unlimited Corporation (TSE:DRM), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$23.30 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$19.70. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Dream Unlimited's current trading price of CA$20.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Dream Unlimited’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Dream Unlimited Worth?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Dream Unlimited’s ratio of 5.59x is trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 8.66x, which means if you buy Dream Unlimited today, you’d be paying a decent price for it. And if you believe Dream Unlimited should be trading in this range, then there isn’t much room for the share price to grow beyond the levels of other industry peers over the long-term. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Dream Unlimited’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Dream Unlimited?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with an expected decline of -2.2% in revenues over the next year, short term growth isn’t a driver for a buy decision for Dream Unlimited. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? DRM seems priced close to industry peers right now, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on DRM, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on DRM for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help crystallize your views on DRM should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Dream Unlimited (2 are a bit concerning) you should be familiar with.

If you are no longer interested in Dream Unlimited, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

