Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ekovest Berhad (KLSE:EKOVEST)?

Ekovest Berhad (KLSE:EKOVEST), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the KLSE, rising to highs of RM0.59 and falling to the lows of RM0.42. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ekovest Berhad's current trading price of RM0.45 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ekovest Berhad’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What Is Ekovest Berhad Worth?

Great news for investors – Ekovest Berhad is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is MYR0.60, but it is currently trading at RM0.45 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Ekovest Berhad’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Ekovest Berhad look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Ekovest Berhad's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 63%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since EKOVEST is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EKOVEST for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy EKOVEST. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Ekovest Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

