Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)?

Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NYSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Elastic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Check out our latest analysis for Elastic

Is Elastic Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, Elastic seems to be fairly priced at around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Elastic today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth $93.15, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Elastic has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What does the future of Elastic look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Elastic's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 72%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in ESTC’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ESTC, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Elastic as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Elastic, and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

If you are no longer interested in Elastic, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.