Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Elementis plc (LON:ELM)?

While Elementis plc (LON:ELM) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Elementis’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Elementis?

Great news for investors – Elementis is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is £1.63, but it is currently trading at UK£1.18 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Elementis’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company's shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

What kind of growth will Elementis generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a relatively muted revenue growth of 6.5% expected over the next couple of years, growth doesn’t seem like a key driver for a buy decision for Elementis, at least in the short term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since ELM is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ELM for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ELM. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

