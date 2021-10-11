U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,368.25
    -14.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,543.00
    -83.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,746.50
    -61.75 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,220.20
    -8.90 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.18
    +0.83 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.66
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1577
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • Vix

    18.77
    -0.77 (-3.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3639
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.3310
    +0.1160 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,152.46
    +240.55 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,308.39
    +2.79 (+0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,292.63
    +243.69 (+0.87%)
     

Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL)?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the ASX over the last few months. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Let’s examine Energy One’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

View our latest analysis for Energy One

What's the opportunity in Energy One?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 41.2x is currently trading slightly below its industry peers’ ratio of 43.96x, which means if you buy Energy One today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that Energy One should be trading at this level in the long run, then there’s not much of an upside to gain over and above other industry peers. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Energy One’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Energy One generate?

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Energy One's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 75%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? EOL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at EOL? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on EOL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for EOL, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Energy One mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. At Simply Wall St, we have the analysts estimates which you can view by clicking here.

If you are no longer interested in Energy One, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

