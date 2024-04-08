Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)?

While FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine FormFactor’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In FormFactor?

FormFactor appears to be expensive according to our price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that FormFactor’s ratio of 43.6x is above its peer average of 29.84x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Semiconductor industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since FormFactor’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will FormFactor generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. FormFactor's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in FORM’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe FORM should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FORM for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for FORM, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

