Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Forterra plc (LON:FORT)?

Forterra plc (LON:FORT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine Forterra’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Forterra Still Cheap?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 9.06x is currently trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy Forterra today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. So, is there another chance to buy low in the future? Given that Forterra’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us an opportunity to buy later on. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Forterra generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -17% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Forterra. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, FORT appears to be trading around industry price multiples, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to de-risk your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock beneficial for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on FORT, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on FORT for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. This means there’s less benefit from mispricing. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on FORT should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Forterra you should be mindful of and 2 of these don't sit too well with us.

