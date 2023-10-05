Is It Too Late To Consider Buying General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)?

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NYSE, rising to highs of US$117 and falling to the lows of US$104. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether General Electric's current trading price of US$109 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at General Electric’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

See our latest analysis for General Electric

What's The Opportunity In General Electric?

Good news, investors! General Electric is still a bargain right now. My valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $153.90, but it is currently trading at US$109 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, General Electric’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of General Electric look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of General Electric, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although GE is currently undervalued, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to GE, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Story continues

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GE for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing General Electric at this point in time. For example, we've found that General Electric has 3 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

If you are no longer interested in General Electric, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.