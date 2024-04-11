Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)?

While Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK) might not have the largest market cap around , it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Graphic Packaging Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Graphic Packaging Holding?

Good news, investors! Graphic Packaging Holding is still a bargain right now according to our price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 12.17x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.53x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Graphic Packaging Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

Can we expect growth from Graphic Packaging Holding?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 30% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Graphic Packaging Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GPK is currently below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GPK for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GPK. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

