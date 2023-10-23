Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)?

While Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$29.32 and falling to the lows of US$24.14. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Heidrick & Struggles International's current trading price of US$24.55 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Heidrick & Struggles International’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Heidrick & Struggles International?

Great news for investors – Heidrick & Struggles International is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.99x is currently well-below the industry average of 21.25x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Heidrick & Struggles International’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Heidrick & Struggles International?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -6.5% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Heidrick & Struggles International. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although HSII is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to HSII, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on HSII for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Heidrick & Struggles International at this point in time. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Heidrick & Struggles International.

