Is It Too Late To Consider Buying ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN)?

ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the SWX. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on ALSO Holding’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In ALSO Holding?

According to my price multiple model, which makes a comparison between the company's price-to-earnings ratio and the industry average, the stock price seems to be justfied. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that ALSO Holding’s ratio of 22.02x is trading in-line with its industry peers’ ratio, which means if you buy ALSO Holding today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. Furthermore, ALSO Holding’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This may mean it is less likely for the stock to fall lower from natural market volatility, which suggests less opportunities to buy moving forward.

What kind of growth will ALSO Holding generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for ALSO Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? ALSN’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at ALSN? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuate below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALSN, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for ALSN, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

