Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)?

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the LSE over the last few months, increasing to UK£1.68 at one point, and dropping to the lows of UK£1.44. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Ibstock's current trading price of UK£1.48 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Ibstock’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Ibstock?

Good news, investors! Ibstock is still a bargain right now. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is £2.16, but it is currently trading at UK£1.48 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Ibstock’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Ibstock generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Ibstock's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since IBST is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on IBST for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy IBST. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you'd like to know more about Ibstock as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Ibstock (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Ibstock, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

