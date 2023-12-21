Is It Too Late To Consider Buying IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD)?

IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD), might not be a large cap stock, but it led the ENXTAM gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s examine IMCD’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What Is IMCD Worth?

According to our valuation model, IMCD seems to be fairly priced at around 13% below our intrinsic value, which means if you buy IMCD today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is €177.56, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because IMCD’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from IMCD?

ENXTAM:IMCD Earnings and Revenue Growth December 21st 2023

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. IMCD's earnings growth are expected to be in the teens in the upcoming years, indicating a solid future ahead. This should lead to robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in IMCD’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IMCD, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into IMCD, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with IMCD, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

