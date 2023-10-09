Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFX)?

Let's talk about the popular Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFX). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the XTRA, rising to highs of €40.00 and falling to the lows of €30.62. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Infineon Technologies' current trading price of €32.69 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Infineon Technologies’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Infineon Technologies Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, the stock is currently overvalued by about 21%, trading at €32.69 compared to my intrinsic value of €27.09. Not the best news for investors looking to buy! But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Given that Infineon Technologies’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What kind of growth will Infineon Technologies generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by a double-digit 19% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for Infineon Technologies. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in IFX’s positive outlook, with shares trading above its fair value. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe IFX should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on IFX for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its true value, which means there’s no upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for IFX, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

Diving deeper into the forecasts for Infineon Technologies mentioned earlier will help you understand how analysts view the stock going forward. So feel free to check out our free graph representing analyst forecasts.

If you are no longer interested in Infineon Technologies, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

