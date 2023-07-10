Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)?

Let's talk about the popular Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). The company's shares saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Intel’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Intel Worth?

Good news, investors! Intel is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is $43.90, but it is currently trading at US$31.85 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, Intel’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Intel generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Intel, it is expected to deliver a negative earnings growth of -5.1%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although INTC is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to INTC, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on INTC for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Keep in mind, when it comes to analysing a stock it's worth noting the risks involved. While conducting our analysis, we found that Intel has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

