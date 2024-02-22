Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN)?

While Kogan.com Ltd (ASX:KGN) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the ASX gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Kogan.com’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

Is Kogan.com Still Cheap?

Great news for investors – Kogan.com is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is A$9.31, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. However, given that Kogan.com’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

Can we expect growth from Kogan.com?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Though in the case of Kogan.com, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting top-line growth of 9.8% in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Even though growth is relatively muted, since KGN is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on KGN for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy KGN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

