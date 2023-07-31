Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD)?

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the ASX. With many analysts covering the stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s take a look at Mader Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Mader Group?

Great news for investors – Mader Group is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is A$8.09, which is above what the market is valuing the company at the moment. This indicates a potential opportunity to buy low. What’s more interesting is that, Mader Group’s share price is theoretically quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to move to its intrinsic value, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What kind of growth will Mader Group generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Mader Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 92%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since MAD is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to accumulate more of your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on MAD for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy MAD. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Mader Group, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Mader Group (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you are no longer interested in Mader Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

