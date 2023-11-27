Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Metall Zug AG (VTX:METN)?

Metall Zug AG (VTX:METN), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the SWX. As a small cap stock, hardly covered by any analysts, there is generally more of an opportunity for mispricing as there is less activity to push the stock closer to fair value. Is there still an opportunity here to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Metall Zug’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Metall Zug?

Good news, investors! Metall Zug is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Metall Zug’s ratio of 5.01x is below its peer average of 48.95x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Medical Equipment industry. What’s more interesting is that, Metall Zug’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Metall Zug?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Metall Zug, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although METN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the negative profit outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to METN, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on METN for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Metall Zug (including 2 which are potentially serious).

If you are no longer interested in Metall Zug, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

