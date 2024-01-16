Is It Too Late To Consider Buying NEXT plc (LON:NXT)?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established NEXT plc (LON:NXT). The company's stock saw a significant share price rise of 24% in the past couple of months on the LSE. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on NEXT’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is NEXT Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to our valuation model. It’s trading around 19.82% above our intrinsic value, which means if you buy NEXT today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £70.81, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since NEXT’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from NEXT?

LSE:NXT Earnings and Revenue Growth January 16th 2024

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of NEXT, it is expected to deliver a relatively unexciting earnings growth of 8.7%, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. Growth doesn’t appear to be a main reason for a buy decision for the company, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NXT’s future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NXT, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for NEXT and you'll want to know about these.

If you are no longer interested in NEXT, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

