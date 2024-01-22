Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)?

While Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) might not have the largest market cap around , it led the NASDAQGS gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. With many analysts covering the mid-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Novanta’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Novanta Still Cheap?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Novanta’s ratio of 74.55x is above its peer average of 19.45x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Electronic industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Novanta’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

Can we expect growth from Novanta?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Novanta's earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 33%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? NOVT’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. However, this brings up another question – is now the right time to sell? If you believe NOVT should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NOVT for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for NOVT, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you want to dive deeper into Novanta, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Novanta and you'll want to know about this.

If you are no longer interested in Novanta, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

