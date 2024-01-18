Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)?

Let's talk about the popular Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent jump in the share price has meant that the company is trading at close to its 52-week high. With many analysts covering the large-cap stock, we may expect any price-sensitive announcements have already been factored into the stock’s share price. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Nutanix’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Nutanix Worth?

Great news for investors – Nutanix is still trading at a fairly cheap price. Our valuation model shows that the intrinsic value for the stock is $86.72, but it is currently trading at US$52.79 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. However, given that Nutanix’s share is fairly volatile (i.e. its price movements are magnified relative to the rest of the market) this could mean the price can sink lower, giving us another chance to buy in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for share price volatility.

What does the future of Nutanix look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. In the upcoming year, Nutanix's earnings are expected to increase by 58%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since NTNX is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on NTNX for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy NTNX. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed buy.

If you want to dive deeper into Nutanix, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Nutanix you should be mindful of and 1 of these is concerning.

