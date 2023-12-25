Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN)?

Orascom Development Holding AG (VTX:ODHN), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the SWX over the last few months, increasing to CHF6.00 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CHF4.55. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Orascom Development Holding's current trading price of CHF4.94 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Orascom Development Holding’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Orascom Development Holding?

Great news for investors – Orascom Development Holding is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 14.86x is currently well-below the industry average of 18.91x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Another thing to keep in mind is that Orascom Development Holding’s share price is quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

What kind of growth will Orascom Development Holding generate?

SWX:ODHN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 25th 2023

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Orascom Development Holding. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since ODHN is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With a positive profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as financial health to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on ODHN for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy ODHN. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed investment decision.

If you want to dive deeper into Orascom Development Holding, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. For example, we've found that Orascom Development Holding has 3 warning signs (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

